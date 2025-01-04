Browns release inactives for final game of 2024 season

BALTIMORE — The Cleveland Browns are entering their final game of the 2024 season, taking on the Baltimore Ravens as 19.5-point underdogs. There are a number of players who were ruled out ahead of Saturday's game, and a few others added as inactive ahead of kickoff.

Here are the Browns inactives for the season finale in Baltimore:

QB Jameis Winson (3QB)

CB Denzel Ward

CB Kahlef Hailassie

LB Devin Bush

LB Jordan Hicks

WR Michael Woods II

DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Winston has been listed on the injury report as having shoulder soreness for the past three weeks since the Browns opted to start Dorian Thompson-Robsinon. He's served as the team's emergency QB3 the last two games and will do so again in the finale.

The Browns will start Bailey Zappe over Thompson-Robinson on Saturday, but head coach Kevin Stefanski said that he could very well play both quarterbacks in this last matchup.

Meanwhile, running back Jerome Ford (ankle), linebacker Jordan Hicks (concussion), tight end David Njoku (knee), running back Pierre Strong Jr. (concussion), cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder) and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (knee) had all been ruled out before the game. Tomlinson was originally listed as questionable but on Friday was downgraded to out.

Winston, as well as defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (knee), tight end Blake Whiteheart (knee), wide receiver Michael Woods II (knee) and cornerback Cam Mitchell (knee) were all listed as questionable before the game. Linebacker Devin Bush was added to the injury report early Saturday afternoon, listed as questionable with a thigh injury.

Hicks, Woods, and Bush were all ruled out before kickoff.

As the Browns take on the Ravens, they do so with Baltimore vying for the division title. The Browns, in a very different situation, are in a position for a top-three pick in this year's draft due to their disappointing record.