Browns T Dawand Jones carted off field in game against Saints

NEW ORLEANS — The Cleveland Browns entered Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints thin at tackle. Before the half, they got thinner as Dawand Jones was carted off the field.

Jones was starting at left tackle, announced as the starter on that side of the line moving forward after being shifted over two games prior. Jones had taken the starting role from Jedrick Wills Jr., who had been dealing with a knee injury.

Wills had a setback with the knee injury on Saturday and was ruled out for Sunday's game.

At the end of the second quarter, Jones was rolled up on during a play. He remained down on the field holding his left leg.

Trainers rushed to the field and Jones was seen with a concerned look on his face. A short time later, trainers called for the cart. Jones was carted off the field and taken back to the locker room for further evaluation.

The Browns listed Jones as doubtful to return to Sunday's game with what they're calling an ankle injury. At the start of the third quarter, Jones was downgraded to out.

With Jones sidelined and Wills already out, the Browns turned to Germain Ifedi at left tackle.

Meanwhile, cornerback Denzel Ward was also sidelined with an injury.

Ward had forced a fumble and recovered the ball, but during the play, sustained an injury. He was on the sidelines being evaluated by trainers. He has since been listed as questionable to return with a chest injury.

Before Ward left the field, he was putting together a very strong defensive effort with that forced fumble and recovery as well as an interception—which was just the team's second pick of the season.

At the start of the third quarter, Ward was cleared to return.