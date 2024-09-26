Browns TE David Njoku returns to practice after being sidelined with ankle injury

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns have been without tight end David Njoku since he left the Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys with an ankle injury. However, it seems it may not be much longer before the team gets Njoku back as he inches near a return.

On Thursday, Njoku returned to practice for the first time since the injury. He has been rehabbing and working inside for the past two weeks. While he was not a full participant in the open portion of practice, he was able to be on the fields for the first time, working through stretches and doing some individual work.

Njoku had a heavy wrap on the injured ankle but was able to run on it during practice.

#Browns TE David Njoku returned to practice today for the first time since his ankle injury in Week 1. pic.twitter.com/NEsdmjXsi9 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 26, 2024

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Wednesday that he would not yet rule Njoku out for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, noting that Njoku was expected to get some work in practice in this week.

That work came Thursday, a step in the right direction for Njoku's return.

The Browns will see how Njoku comes out of Thursday's practice and if he's able to continue ramping up his progress. The team will hold a practice Friday before departing for Vegas.