Cleveland Browns to host 8 free, open practices for fans

David Richard/AP
A general view of the Cleveland Browns helmet logo on the padding of a goal post. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Posted at 10:23 AM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 10:23:22-04

The Cleveland Browns announced they will be hosting eight free and open practices for fans this summer.

All practices will be held at the CrossCounty Mortgage Campus in Berea.

“Our passionate fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the season, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus,” said Senior Vice President of Marketing & Media Brent Rossi. “Our primary goal is to craft extraordinary experiences and unforgettable moments for our fans. Training camp offers a unique atmosphere where we can deliver these remarkable opportunities, setting the stage for an unforgettable 2023 season.”

Besides being able to watch the team practice, fans can visit the Puppy Pound, run a 40-yard dash and shop at the Browns Pro Shop.

Tickets for season ticket holders go on sale on July 11 and for the general public on July 13 at 10 a.m.

The Browns will also be hosting theme days for their camp including:

  • Youth Football/Flag Football – Tuesday, August 1
  • Throwback – Sunday, August 6
  • Superheroes – Monday, August 7
  • Stay in the Game – Wednesday, August 9
  • Browns Backers – Sunday, August 20
  • Military Appreciation – Tuesday, August 22
  • Barks & Bites – Wednesday, August 23
  • Browns Give Back – Thursday, August 24

All of the practices will kick off at 2 p.m.

