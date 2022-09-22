Everything you need to know before you head out to tonight's Browns-Steelers game

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are facing off in Thursday Night Football, here's what you need to know before you head out to the game.

Road Closures

All exits around FirstEnergy Stadium will be closed by 6 p.m. and traffic around the stadium will be limited to Browns Pass holders and individuals with disabilities.

Pass holders and drop-offs will only be able to reach the stadium using the North Marginal westbound from East 55th Street.

Ramps will remain closed until after the end of the game.

East 9th and West 3rd will open after the start of the game and reclose at the end of the game.

Parking

Parking restrictions are in place from 4 p.m. until midnight.

Signs will be attached to poles, posts, and parking meters in the impacted area.

Violators will be ticketed and towed.

Municipal Lot

The Muni Lot will open at noon.

If you plan on going to the Muni Lot to tailgate, arrive early.

The following are rules and regulations for tailgating activities in the municipal lot for all 2022 Cleveland Browns home games. The list of rules and regulations will be distributed to all vehicles upon entering the lot as well as posted on various signs.

1. No open pit fires.

2. Propane grills only (No charcoal.)

3. No alcohol.

4. Saving spaces are prohibited.

5. You will be charged for all parking spaces that you occupy.

6. No in/out privileges.

7. All litter must be dispensed in trash containers.

8. Vandalism of any type will not be tolerated.

9. Crossing the Shoreway is prohibited.

10. No private latrines.

11. Lanes must remain clear of activity at all times.

The fee to park at the Muni Lot is $30.

How to watch

How to watch the Cleveland Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday

You can catch the game on News 5, with the Medical Mutual Pregame Show starting at 7 p.m. Jon Doss, Carly Mascitti, Camryn Justice, Hanford Dixon, Je’Rod Cherry and Nathan Zegurabreak down everything you need to know before kick-off.

The game will air on News 5 at 8:15 p.m. The Amazon Prime streaming service will be blacked out for Northeast Ohio.

Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX, or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial. The radio broadcasts are also available on the Browns website and app.

