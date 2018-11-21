Former Browns linebacker Clay Matthews named semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2019 class

CLEVELAND - Former Browns linebacker Clay Matthews is one of 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2019 class.
It's the third time Matthews, who played for Cleveland from 1978-93, has been a semifinalist, the most recent being in 2017.
Matthews, considered one of the league’s best linebackers and most durable players, played in 278 games — the 17th most in NFL history — and made 1,561 tackles over that span. Matthews was a three-time All-Pro and received four Pro Bowl nods.
The 25 modern-day finalists from an original group of 103 will be reduced to 15 on Jan. 3. The selection meeting will be Feb. 2, the day before the Super Bowl, in Atlanta.
Inductions will be on Aug. 3 at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.