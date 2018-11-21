Former Browns linebacker Clay Matthews named semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2019 class

CLEVELAND - Former Browns linebacker Clay Matthews is one of 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2019 class.

It's the third time Matthews, who played for Cleveland from 1978-93, has been a semifinalist, the most recent being in 2017.

Matthews, considered one of the league’s best linebackers and most durable players, played in 278 games — the 17th most in NFL history — and made 1,561 tackles over that span. Matthews was a three-time All-Pro and received four Pro Bowl nods.

The 25 modern-day finalists from an original group of 103 will be reduced to 15 on Jan. 3. The selection meeting will be Feb. 2, the day before the Super Bowl, in Atlanta.

Inductions will be on Aug. 3 at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The semifinalists:

Steve Atwater, safety

Champ Bailey, cornerback

Ronde Barber, cornerback/safety

Tony Boselli, tackle

Isaac Bruce, wide receiver

LeRoy Butler, safety

Don Coryell, coach

Alan Faneca, guard

Tom Flores, coach

Tony Gonzalez, tight end

Torry Holt, wide receiver

Steve Hutchinson, guard

Edgerrin James, running back

Jimmy Johnson, coach

Ty Law, cornerback

John Lynch, safety

Clay Matthews, linebacker

Kevin Mawae, center/guard

Karl Mecklenburg, linebacker

Sam Mills, linebacker

Ed Reed, safety

Richard Seymour, defensive lineman

Zach Thomas, linebacker

Hines Ward, wide receiver

Darren Woodson, safety