Hear from Browns GM Andrew Berry before he heads to 'war room' for 2025 NFL Draft

Will they pick at No. 2? Will they trade back? Is there any chance of moving up to No. 1? We caught up with Browns general manager Andrew Berry before he heads into his draft "war room" in Berea, asking him those questions and more.
BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for the 2025 NFL Draft tonight, ready to add some fresh new talent to the roster. Holding the No. 2 overall pick and a slew of others as the weekend goes on, the Browns have a lot of options on the table.

Will they pick at No. 2? Will they trade back? Is there any chance of moving up to No. 1?

We caught up with Browns general manager Andrew Berry before he heads into his draft "war room" in Berea, asking him those questions and more.

Hear from Berry one last time before the opening round of the 2025 NFL Draft in the player above.

