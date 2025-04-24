Hear from Browns HC Kevin Stefanski ahead of opening round of 2025 NFL Draft

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are set to build up their roster this weekend in the 2025 NFL Draft, holding the No. 2 overall pick and a slew of others as the weekend goes on. The Browns have a lot of options on the table, but also a number of areas they're looking to improve on this year.

The guy who will be helping to mold the new faces the Browns get is head coach Kevin Stefanski.

So, is he in general manager Andrew Berry's ear about what position to take? How does he value the quarterback class this year? How did the visits and workouts go with the rookie prospects?

We caught up with Stefanski before the Browns begin their weekend of selections in Berea, asking him those questions and more.

Hear from Stefanski one last time before the opening round of the 2025 NFL Draft in the player above.