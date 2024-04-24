How to watch the Browns Draft Special and the NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is almost here, and News 5 is giving you an inside look into how the Cleveland Browns are preparing.

At 7 p.m. on Thursday, News 5 will be live with the Browns Countdown Draft Special.

News 5 Sports Director Jon Doss and Nathan Zegura will be live from Cleveland Browns Stadium at the Browns Draft Party. Zegura and Doss will break down potential options for Cleveland in the draft and may even hear from some current players live.

Reporter Camryn Justice will be in Berea, where the Browns will be busy watching how the boards fall and eyeing who they might take once they're on the clock.

While the Browns aren't set to make a selection on Thursday, all of the action begins in Detroit, where Carly Mascitti will be on site previewing the excitement for players like Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr.

The special will feature draft breakdowns and analysis, exclusive interviews and Browns updates.

There will also be a Browns Countdown: After the Draft Special on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Here are the draft picks that the Browns currently hold in this year's draft



Second Round - No. 54

Third Round - No. 85

Fifth Round - No. 156 (From Eagles through Cardinals)

Sixth Round - No. 206

Seventh Round: No. 227 (from Titans)

Seventh Round - No. 243

