How to watch the Browns Draft Special and the NFL Draft

David Dermer/AP
Fans gather around the stage as they wait for the Cleveland Browns to make their first-round pick in the NFL football draft Thursday April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns chose Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Posted at 10:13 AM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 10:13:03-04

The NFL Draft is almost here, and News 5 is giving you an inside look into how the Cleveland Browns are preparing.

At 7 p.m. on Thursday, News 5 will be live with the Browns Countdown Draft Special.

News 5 Sports Director Jon Doss and Nathan Zegura will be live from Cleveland Browns Stadium at the Browns Draft Party. Zegura and Doss will break down potential options for Cleveland in the draft and may even hear from some current players live.

Reporter Camryn Justice will be in Berea, where the Browns will be busy watching how the boards fall and eyeing who they might take once they're on the clock.

While the Browns aren't set to make a selection on Thursday, all of the action begins in Detroit, where Carly Mascitti will be on site previewing the excitement for players like Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr.

The special will feature draft breakdowns and analysis, exclusive interviews and Browns updates.

There will also be a Browns Countdown: After the Draft Special on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Here are the draft picks that the Browns currently hold in this year's draft

  • Second Round - No. 54
  • Third Round - No. 85
  • Fifth Round - No. 156 (From Eagles through Cardinals)
  • Sixth Round - No. 206
  • Seventh Round: No. 227 (from Titans)
  • Seventh Round - No. 243

Watch a throwback to when the Browns drafted Myles Garrett in 2017.

NFL Browns Draft 2017

