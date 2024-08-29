'I love playing this game': After 5th concussion, Browns CB Denzel Ward not giving up football anytime soon

BEREA, Ohio — Browns star cornerback Denzel Ward is out of concussion protocol after being placed in it on Aug. 12. Caused by a hit in practice, Ward sustained his fifth concussion since entering the league in 2018.

The number of concussions he's sustained to date is something that many fans have grown concerned about, but Ward isn't worried about that and is making some changes to address his health and well-being.

"I have tried on a new helmet and got fitted for a new helmet, so I'm looking to make a change there. I don't think the helmet that I've been in has been that great for me physically, but definitely probably be wearing a new helmet come season time," Ward said.

A new helmet aims to prevent Ward from sustaining any more concussions. However, conversations with experts have helped to address Ward's understanding of his health.

Ward made trips to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, after sustaining this latest concussion to meet with concussion specialists. Those visits put him at ease when it comes to the number of concussions he's had to date because of the way the brain injuries are handled now.

"A lot of the information and a lot of things before, like during the time of those older players are a lot different than the knowledge and information that we have now," Ward said. "We’re able to treat concussions. Also back then, if you got a concussion, they were sending you right back into the game. So now it's a lot different. We got a protocol and it gives your brain time to heal and everything. So I think things are set in place now where it's a lot better than before in that time where may seem problems later on. So that's why I'm not really too concerned about it.”

Ward was wearing a Guardian Cap, which is intended to reduce impact force and subsequently lower concussion rates when he sustained the concussion. He will continue wearing the special helmet in practice but not during games.

While he hopes the new helmet and better understanding of concussions benefits him moving forward, the idea that he might walk away from the game because of the frequency of concussions never once crossed his mind.

Cleared to return to practice, Ward will continue prepping for the Browns' Week 1 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys and for what he hopes will be a long-lasting career in the NFL.

“I know people worry about the number and everything, but [I] can't let that affect me. I still come out here, I'm looking forward again, I'm glad to be back and playing," Ward said. "I can't let the receivers off that easy in this league. So looking forward again to getting out there and giving them a hard time.

"This is a game I love, man. I love playing this game. Being with the guys out here, I really don't see myself doing too much other stuff, so unless I'm just really physically unable to play this game, I don't see myself stepping away from football no time soon," he added.