Lamar Jackson says he has requested trade from Ravens

Lamar Jackson says he has requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens.

The star quarterback said Monday in a series of tweets that he requested a trade as of March 2.

On March 7, the Ravens put the nonexclusive franchise tag on Jackson and said they were still hopeful they could reach a long-term deal with him.

That version of the franchise tag allowed Jackson to negotiate with other teams, but it also gives Baltimore a chance to match any agreement he makes.

