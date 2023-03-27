Watch Now
Lamar Jackson says he has requested trade from Ravens

Lamar Jackson
Ron Schwane/AP
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Lamar Jackson
Posted at 11:36 AM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 11:36:46-04

Lamar Jackson says he has requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens.

The star quarterback said Monday in a series of tweets that he requested a trade as of March 2.

On March 7, the Ravens put the nonexclusive franchise tag on Jackson and said they were still hopeful they could reach a long-term deal with him.

That version of the franchise tag allowed Jackson to negotiate with other teams, but it also gives Baltimore a chance to match any agreement he makes.

