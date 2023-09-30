RB Nick Chubb undergoes successful MCL surgery, will need second surgery to repair ACL

Browns running back Nick Chubb underwent successful knee surgery yesterday to repair ligament damage sustained in the Sept. 18 game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

Team Head Physician James Voos, MD, performed the surgery at University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute.

Yesterday's surgery repaired damage to his medial capsule, meniscus, and medial collateral ligament. As expected, a second surgery will be scheduled to repair his anterior cruciate ligament in the coming months.

Estimated recovery time from the surgeries indicates that Nick would be able to return to play at some point in the 2024 season.

The Browns have continued to keep Chubb as a part of the team in a plethora of ways following his season-ending injury.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski honored him with a game ball following the 27-3 win over the Titans and personally delivered him the game ball on Sunday night.

DE Myles Garrett wore Chubb's name and No. 24 on tape on his wrist. RB Kareem Hunt wore a Chubb jersey to the game on Sept. 24.