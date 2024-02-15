Guardians Home Opener first pitch time announced

For most Cleveland Guardians home openers, the first pitch is at 4:10 p.m., but that won't be the case this year because of the eclipse. Today, the team finally announced when the game will begin — an hour later at 5:10 p.m.

The team will open the stadium at 2 p.m., which means fans can watch the eclipse at Progressive Field when high point of the eclipse passes overhead during the 3 p.m. hour.

"For Cleveland’s Home Opener on April 8, gates will open at 2 p.m. with the first pitch planned for 5:10 p.m.," the team said in a statement. "The City of Cleveland anticipates significant traffic on April 8 related to the total solar eclipse impacting Northeast Ohio. The Club encourages fans to plan accordingly and utilize RTA public transportation wherever possible."

The franchise has spent months weighing whether to embrace the eclipse and open the ballpark early to allow fans to watch it together — an opening act on Opening Day — or wait until it's over and play a night game.

Night-ish game it is!

Check out these highlights from the Guardians Fan Fest:

Guards Fest has fans and players alike ready for baseball season

If you plan on watching the eclipse, make sure you're prepared.

Here's why you need special glasses to watch April's total solar eclipse