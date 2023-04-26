Guardians promote pitcher Tanner Bibee from Columbus Clippers

The Cleveland Guardians have decided to promote pitcher Tanner Bibee to the big league from the Columbus Clippers.

Bibee will be making his Major League debut Wednesday night against the Colorado Rockies.

He is the third starting pitcher to make his debut for the Guardians this season, following Logan Allen and Peyton Battenfield.

Bibee was drafted by the Guardians in the fifth round of the 2021 draft.

He was 2-0 with a 1.76 ERA in three starts with the Clippers this season.

The Guardians have designated pitcher Konnor Pilkington for assignment.

