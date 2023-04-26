Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Guardians promote pitcher Tanner Bibee from Columbus Clippers

Progressive Field
Mike Vielhaber All Rights Reserv
Progressive Field
Progressive Field
Posted at 11:59 AM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 11:59:08-04

The Cleveland Guardians have decided to promote pitcher Tanner Bibee to the big league from the Columbus Clippers.

Bibee will be making his Major League debut Wednesday night against the Colorado Rockies.

He is the third starting pitcher to make his debut for the Guardians this season, following Logan Allen and Peyton Battenfield.

Bibee was drafted by the Guardians in the fifth round of the 2021 draft.

He was 2-0 with a 1.76 ERA in three starts with the Clippers this season.

The Guardians have designated pitcher Konnor Pilkington for assignment.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.