Guardians visit the Giants to begin 3-game series

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Kole Calhoun tosses his bat as he walks in the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 11:32 AM, Sep 11, 2023
(AP) — The San Francisco Giants start a three-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.

San Francisco is 73-70 overall and 41-31 in home games. The Giants have a 44-13 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Cleveland has a 32-40 record on the road and a 68-76 record overall. The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .248.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores leads the Giants with 44 extra base hits (22 doubles and 22 home runs). Thairo Estrada is 12-for-43 with a double, a triple, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 32 doubles, five triples and 22 home runs for the Guardians. Will Brennan is 14-for-31 with two doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .260 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Guardians: 4-6, .253 batting average, 5.45 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Austin Slater: day-to-day (dizziness), Patrick Bailey: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Michael Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow)

