Josh Naylor teams up with Ronald McDonald House for 'Cooking with Naylor'

Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a home run in the fourth inning of Game 4 of a baseball AL Division Series against the New York Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Posted at 12:15 PM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 12:18:26-04

Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor is teaming up with the Ronald McDonald House for a player program called "Cooking with Naylor."

Naylor will be volunteering at the Cleveland location throughout the season to create baseball-themed boxed lunches for families at the House and at the hospital-based Ronald McDonald Family Rooms.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Guardians and players this season. Josh Naylor visiting our Cleveland Ronald McDonald House is exciting for families staying with us. Having him cook shines a light on a critical support service we provide--meals,” said Craig Wilson, CEO of RMHC® Northeast Ohio.

Last year, the Ronald McDonald House of Northeast Ohio served 28,642 families.

