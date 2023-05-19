Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Mets open 3-game series at home against the Guardians

Brayan Rocchio
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Brayan Rocchio swings at a pitch in a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Brayan Rocchio
Posted at 1:08 PM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 13:08:20-04

The New York Mets host the Cleveland Guardians to begin a three-game series.

New York has a 22-23 record overall and a 9-9 record in home games. The Mets have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .322.

Cleveland is 11-11 on the road and 20-23 overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.81 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo has nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 RBI for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 8-for-35 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

Steven Kwan has nine doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 RBI for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 8-for-35 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .252 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Guardians: 5-5, .240 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (eye), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Yacabonis: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Omar Narvaez: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Guardians: Josh Naylor: day-to-day (leg), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.