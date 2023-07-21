Watch Now
Phillies visit the Guardians to start 3-game series

Posted at 12:34 PM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 12:34:54-04

The Cleveland Guardians begin a three-game series at home against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

Cleveland has a 24-22 record in home games and a 47-49 record overall. The Guardians have a 12-4 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Philadelphia has gone 26-25 on the road and 52-44 overall. The Phillies have hit 107 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has a .313 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has 22 doubles and 15 home runs. Jose Ramirez is 12-for-41 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Castellanos has 26 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Phillies. Bryson Stott is 12-for-34 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .287 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Harrison: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

