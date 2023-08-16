Watch Now
Reds host the Guardians on 3-game home skid

Jeff Dean/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw (7) hits a single against the Cincinnati Reds in the seventh inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Posted at 12:58 PM, Aug 16, 2023
The Cincinnati Reds aim to break their three-game home slide with a win against the Cleveland Guardians.

Cincinnati has a 29-32 record in home games and a 62-59 record overall. The Reds have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .416.

Cleveland is 58-62 overall and 27-34 on the road. The Guardians have the third-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.78.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer has 27 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs while hitting .272 for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 10-for-42 with a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Andres Gimenez has 21 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 45 RBI for the Guardians. Gabriel Arias is 5-for-35 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .226 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by six runs

Guardians: 4-6, .236 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (toe), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: David Fry: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (side), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

