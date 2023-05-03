Watch Now
Cleveland Guardians

Yankees and Guardians meet to determine series winner

Guardians Yankees Baseball
Frank Franklin II/AP
New York Yankees' Anthony Volpe (11) slides past Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario to steal second base during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Posted at 1:39 PM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 13:39:02-04

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

New York has a 10-8 record in home games and a 16-15 record overall. The Yankees have an 11-3 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Cleveland has a 14-16 record overall and a 10-8 record on the road. The Guardians have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .227.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Yankees have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Jose Ramirez has nine doubles, a triple and three home runs while hitting .287 for the Guardians. Josh Bell is 8-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 3-7, .223 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Guardians: 4-6, .228 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (hip), Jake Bauers: day-to-day (knee), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
