Yankees lead Guardians 1-0 ahead of ALDS Game 2

Frank Franklin II/AP
Cleveland Guardians players workout ahead of Game 2 of an American League Division series baseball game against the New York Yankees Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Posted at 11:32 AM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 11:32:57-04

The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians meet in Game 2 of the ALDS. The Yankees lead the series 1-0.

New York has a 99-63 record overall and a 57-24 record at home. Yankees hitters have a collective .426 slugging percentage to rank second in the AL.

Cleveland is 92-70 overall and 46-35 on the road. The Guardians have a 25-6 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the eighth time this season. The Yankees are ahead 6-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 28 doubles and 62 home runs for the Yankees. Oswaldo Cabrera is 9-for-33 with a double, two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 29 home runs while slugging .512. Oscar Gonzalez is 13-for-41 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .236 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Guardians: 7-3, .243 batting average, 2.16 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shin), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
