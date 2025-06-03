Ohio State adding $6,000 season tickets in new section at Ohio Stadium

The 2025 College Football season isn't even here, but Ohio State is already looking forward to the 2026 season. That's when the school will be adding a new section of premium seating at the stadium.

The new 400-seat chairbacks will cost season ticket holders $6,000 for the season.

Each chairback seat purchase includes admission to the 1922 Club, offering all-inclusive food and drinks before, during and after games.

"We're proud to introduce a premium seating area on the field level in the south end zone of Ohio Stadium – an investment that reflects our deep commitment to enhancing the fan experience," Senior Vice President and Wolfe Foundation-Eugene Smith Endowed Athletics Director Ross Bjork said. "This addition is designed for passionate members of Buckeye Nation, bringing greater comfort, improved access to the field level, and a wider range of seating options to better serve even more fans.

"It also marks a small key step in the ongoing modernization of Ohio Stadium – ensuring this iconic and wonderful venue continues to evolve while honoring the traditions that makes it so special. We're dedicated to making every visit to the 'Shoe unforgettable, and this enhancement is another meaningful stride toward delivering the best possible game day experience."

In addition to the new seats, the Ohio State Marching Band will relocate to the north end of the stadium, where it was previously situated before renovations in 2001.

