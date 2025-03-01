Monsters host Black Girl Hockey Club in Cleveland

The Cleveland Monsters hosted the Black Girl Hockey Club (BGHC) in Cleveland on Friday afternoon at Halloran Park Skating Rink, Cleveland’s only public rink and home to the Monsters Learning and Recreation Center dedicated in 2021.

BGHC is a national non-profit organization that brings people together to support Black women and celebrate hockey. The program is dedicated to providing opportunity.

Black Girl Hockey Club Founder Renee Hess, who founded the program in 2018, said she wants the club to be a space where Black girls feel like they already have a community built in.

"They can get on the ice, and they see that there's other girls that look like them, that share their background and experiences that love ice hockey as much as they do. That's what I love to see," Hess said.

The Monsters and BGHC partnered for a special clinic at Halloran Park. They welcomed 40 sixth-grade girls from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District for an open skate session.

It was an opportunity that 14-year-old CMSD student Rhianah Huggins enjoyed.

"I've been watching the Olympics sometimes, [and] the people ice skating and stuff, so I really wanted to try it out," Huggins said.

Cleveland Monsters Community Impact Manager Raven Payne told News 5 how great it is to provide opportunities like these.

"For (Huggins) to think about it so often and to now have that opportunity, it's really amazing that the Monsters and Black Girls Hockey Club even have those moments to be able to create these opportunities," Payne said.

Many of the girls never skated before, but BGHC and the Monsters were both excited to provide a space for young girls that came with a valuable lesson.

"I think I might fall a few times, but I'm [gonna] get back up," Huggins said.

Hess was happy to hear that Huggins had that mindset.

"I'm so excited to hear that that's the mentality going in, that yes, you're gonna fall. But you're gonna get back up," Hess said. "And if you don't get back up on your own, you're gonna have a friend right next to you that will help you, you know, up on your feet again. And isn't that a life lesson?"

The Monsters also held their Black Heritage Celebration at Friday night's game.

"Black Girl Hockey Club is so excited to partner with the Cleveland Monsters and be a part of this very special Black Heritage celebration,” Hess told the Monsters. “It is always a good time getting out in local spaces and sharing our love of hockey with folks from various communities."