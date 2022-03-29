NFL owners approve rule change for OT in playoffs

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The NFL is changing its sometimes controversial overtime rules to guarantee each side gets the ball in the playoffs.

Concerned that the coin toss to begin the extra period has too much impact on postseason game results, the owners voted Tuesday to approve a proposal presented by the Colts and Eagles.

The proposal was passed with a 29-3 vote, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

Beginning this season, if the team possessing the ball first in overtime scores a touchdown on that series, the opponent still gets a possession.

If both teams remain tied after their first possession, the game would go into sudden death, Around the NFL and USA Today reported.

In recent seasons, that touchdown would have ended the game.

News of the change comes two months after the AFC divisional playoff game where the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in overtime. In what many considered a thrilling quarterback duel between Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Bills’ Josh Allen, Allen never got to leave the sideline and the Chiefs won, the Washington Post reported.

WKBW's Matthew Bové spoke to NFL competition committee's Rich McKay who said clearly something needed to be done after watching the Bills vs. Chiefs game.

Rich McKay from the NFL competition committee said the Bills vs. Chiefs was one of the best games he can remember and to see it end the way it did made it clear something needed to be done with the rules in OT, especially in the playoffs. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) March 29, 2022

Rules for overtime during the regular season remain unchanged, USA Today reported.