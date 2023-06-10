Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Nuggets showing plenty of poise in these NBA Finals against Heat

APTOPIX NBA Finals Basketball
Wilfredo Lee/AP
The Denver Nuggets celebrate during the second half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. The Nuggets defeated the Heat 108-95. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
APTOPIX NBA Finals Basketball
Posted at 3:05 PM, Jun 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-10 15:05:33-04

MIAMI — The Denver Nuggets have shown a lot of poise in their first NBA Finals.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have led the way as the Nuggets have taken a 3-1 series lead over the Miami Heat.

The Nuggets could win the title as early as Monday night when the series resumes in Denver.

Jokic is in position to become the first player ever to finish as the NBA's leader in postseason points, rebounds and assists.

But he's had a lot of help.

And the Nuggets don't care who gets the credit.

The game airs Monday on News 5 at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.