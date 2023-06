Nuggets showing plenty of poise in these NBA Finals against Heat

MIAMI — The Denver Nuggets have shown a lot of poise in their first NBA Finals.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have led the way as the Nuggets have taken a 3-1 series lead over the Miami Heat.

The Nuggets could win the title as early as Monday night when the series resumes in Denver.

Jokic is in position to become the first player ever to finish as the NBA's leader in postseason points, rebounds and assists.

But he's had a lot of help.

And the Nuggets don't care who gets the credit.

The game airs Monday on News 5 at 8 p.m.