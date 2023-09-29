Thousands of cantaloupes recalled due to possible salmonella

Thousands of cantaloupes sold in over a dozen states are being recalled after a possible salmonella contamination, the Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday.

Eagle Produce, a company based in Arizona, issued the voluntary recall for 6,456 cases of its cantaloupe after a test conducted by the FDA in a distribution center found the possible contamination.

The fruits were distributed between Sept. 5 and Sept. 16 in California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C., the FDA said.

The products subject to the recall include Kandy Produce whole cantaloupes with the UPC 4050 and lot codes 797901, 797900 and 804918, according to the FDA.

As of Wednesday, there had been no reported illnesses in connection to the recall.

Customers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume the products and should dispose of them. Consumers can also contact Eagle Produce for further information at 1-800-627-8674.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people or others with weakened immune systems, the FDA said. People may experience fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain if infected. In rare cases the organism can get into the bloodstream and produce more severe illness.

