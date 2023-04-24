FORECAST: Cloudy with passing chilly rain showers

CLEVELAND — As we head into the new work week, below average temperatures is the name of the game. Highs will top off in the upper 40s and lower 50s Monday through Wednesday. We will see some sunshine and drier conditions on Tuesday, but the chance for more showers return late Tuesday afternoon and a few spotty shower chances will return on Wednesday.
We will wrap up the work week on a more seasonal note, as highs will be around 60 by Thursday and Friday. The chance of rain will increase once again by Friday afternoon into the start of next weekend.
What To Expect:
- Temperatures remain below average
- Light spotty Sunday evening showers
- Few flakes mix in tonight
- Some warming for mid-week
Daily Breakdown:
Sunday Night: Spotty light rain. Few flakes possible. Chilly. | Low: 37°
Monday: Few more showers. AM flakes possible. Still cold. | High: 49º
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Still chilly. Showers late.| High: 52º
Wednesday: Spotty showers. | High: 53º
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Bit milder. | High: 57º
Friday: Few PM shower chances. Seasonal. | High: 61º
Saturday: More rain possible. Seasonal. | High: 60º
