FORECAST: Cloudy with passing chilly rain showers

CLEVELAND — As we head into the new work week, below average temperatures is the name of the game. Highs will top off in the upper 40s and lower 50s Monday through Wednesday. We will see some sunshine and drier conditions on Tuesday, but the chance for more showers return late Tuesday afternoon and a few spotty shower chances will return on Wednesday.

We will wrap up the work week on a more seasonal note, as highs will be around 60 by Thursday and Friday. The chance of rain will increase once again by Friday afternoon into the start of next weekend.

What To Expect:



Temperatures remain below average

Light spotty Sunday evening showers

Few flakes mix in tonight

Some warming for mid-week

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday Night: Spotty light rain. Few flakes possible. Chilly. | Low: 37°

Monday: Few more showers. AM flakes possible. Still cold. | High: 49º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Still chilly. Showers late.| High: 52º

Wednesday: Spotty showers. | High: 53º

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Bit milder. | High: 57º

Friday: Few PM shower chances. Seasonal. | High: 61º

Saturday: More rain possible. Seasonal. | High: 60º

