Easter Forecast: grab your coats and umbrellas

Happy Easter, Northeast Ohio!

This year's Easter will be a chilly one for all the egg rolls and egg hunts!

For those heading out to sunrise services, temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies. So grab the coats as you head out.

Unfortunately, you will still need the coats in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s, but some of our southern communities will warm into the lower 50s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy into the afternoon.

Rain will begin to arrive mainly after sunset and into Sunday night, and it will be soaked! Some thunder will be possible Sunday night into early Monday. More rain will be with us to begin the new work week.