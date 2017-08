CLEVELAND - Traveling to Europe from Cleveland just got easier.

Icelandair announced Cleveland Hopkins International Airport as their newest gateway. The airline will offer four nonstop flights per week to Reykjavik, Iceland.

The service will launch in May 2018, giving passengers connections to more than 25 destinations in Europe.

Icelandair will be the first carrier to offer nonstop flights to Europe from Cleveland in eight years, according to the airline.