Issue 2 is a statewide ballot measure you'll see on May 6. Here's everything you need to know about it.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio voters will decide whether to renew a program that helps local governments support public infrastructure projects on the May primary ballot.

Early voting is already underway. Depending on where you live, you may have city council seats, judges, or a school levy. But on every ballot across the state, you’ll have Issue 2.

It is a constitutional amendment meant to support local infrastructure projects.

"This particular program has provided for 19,000 projects in all 88 counties since its inception," state Rep. Scott Oelslager (R-North Canton) said.

Every ten years, voters choose whether or not to renew the state’s ability to issue billions in bonds for the State Capital Improvement Program (SCIP) and the Local Transportation Improvement Program (LTIP).

This year, the amount would be $2.5 billion. This resolution will increase the annual amount for the program from $200 million to $250 million per year. This will be paid for through state general obligation debt.

"In terms of contributing to a healthier Ohio economy, renewal of this program will result in thousands of good-paying jobs to do the construction work on the projects that this program will finance," state Rep. Dan Troy (D-Willowick) said.

These grants cover roads, bridges, water supply, wastewater treatment, stormwater collection and solid waste disposal. These bonds must be used for these projects.

Read the full ballot amendment here.

"We all want safe roads and safe bridges and so forth," Cuyahoga County voter Joseph said after voting yes.

The money would not be able to be used for other types of projects, like for entertainment.

To be very clear — this bond issue is unrelated to the Cleveland Browns' request for $600 million in bonds. This money would not be able to go to them.

"I think there are a lot of people who are a little nervous about that," the voter said.

Issue 2 has wide bipartisan support, from the Ohio Chamber of Commerce to each trade union. There seems to be no official, active campaign against it, but voter Tim argued he is already paying too much in taxes.

"You pay tax and tax and tax and now the state is going to borrow money to do infrastructure," he said. "We should use the means we have to do infrastructure."

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, state Rep. Jennifer Gross (R-West Chester) referenced how the original project was about $1 billion in 1987, but this one doubles the cost.

"The bond issue in 1987, under Governor Celeste (D), was because our roads etc were in disrepair....BACK THEN it was critical to address a backlog of local infrastructure needs, as aging roads and bridges strained existing revenues amid rising costs and traffic demands. Why do we keep renewing it WITH INCREASES?" she wrote.

"As we are all aware, labor and material costs have increased," Troy said.

In short — voting yes would renew the public works project. Voting no would stop the program.

Voting

Election Day is May 6. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. If not returned by mail, absentee ballots must be received by your board of elections by 7:30 p.m.

Early voting started April 8. You MUST vote at your county board of elections if you are voting early.

If you do not know your county's website, click or tap here. This contains their addresses, emails and phone numbers.

Click here to check your registration status.

Election Schedule

April 8: Absentee Voting by Mail begins (Ends November 4, postmark deadline)

April 8: Early In-Person Voting begins

April 29: Your board of elections must receive absentee ballot applications by 8:30 p.m.

May 5: Mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked by this date.

May 6: Primary/Special Election: Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

May 6: Absentee Ballots may be returned by mail or personally delivered to your county board of elections. If not returned by mail, absentee ballots must be received by your board of elections by 7:30 p.m.

May 10: Last day for boards of elections to receive non-UOCAVA absentee ballots (returned by U.S. mail) that have been postmarked on or before November 4. UOCAVA absentee ballots must be received (by mail) by boards of elections by this date to be counted.

Hours of early voting

April 21-25: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

April 28: 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

April 29: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

April 30 - May 2: 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

May 3: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

May 4: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

No early voting on May 5.

Where to vote

Click here to find your polling location for May 6. Once again, you MUST vote at your county board of elections if you are voting early.

Voter identification

You need to bring a photo ID when voting in person. Acceptable forms are a valid Ohio driver's license, a U.S. passport or a military ID. You may no longer use bank statements or utility bills.

RELATED: What you need to vote at the polls in Ohio

Other acceptable forms of ID are a state of Ohio ID card, an interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV, a U.S. passport card, an Ohio National Guard ID card and a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID card.

Other unacceptable forms of ID are a driver’s license or photo identification card issued by a state other than Ohio; a Social Security card, birth certificate, insurance card, government check, paycheck, or other government document; or any registration acknowledgment notice from the county board of elections.

The IDs must have an expiration date that has not passed, a photograph of the voter, and the voter’s name, which must substantially conform to the voter’s name as it appears in the Poll List or in the Poll Book.

If you do not have any of the approved forms of identification, you are allowed to cast a provisional ballot. To have your vote counted, you must return to the BOE within four days of the election to provide a photo ID.

Nonpartisan voter helpline

If you have any questions or concerns about voting, a nonpartisan helpline has been created.

Call or text 1-866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) to speak with a trained Election Protection volunteer in English.

The hotline also comes in different languages

Spanish: 888-VE-Y-VOTA (888-839-8682)

Asian languages: 888-API-VOTE (888-274-8683)

Arabic: 844-YALLA-US (844-925-5287)

