What you need to vote at the polls in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tuesday is the start of early voting in Ohio. Here is what you need to cast your ballot.

Voter identification

You need to bring a photo ID when voting in person. Acceptable forms are a valid Ohio driver's license, a U.S. passport or a military ID. You may no longer use bank statements or utility bills.

Other acceptable forms of ID are a state of Ohio ID card; an interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV, a U.S. passport card, an Ohio National Guard ID card and a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID card.

Other unacceptable forms of ID are a driver’s license or photo identification card issued by a state other than Ohio; a Social Security card, birth certificate, insurance card, government check, paycheck or other government document or any registration acknowledgment notice from the county board of elections.

The IDs must have an expiration date that has not passed; a photograph of the voter, and the voter’s name, which must substantially conform to the voter’s name as it appears in the Poll List or in the Poll Book.

If you do not have any of the approved forms of identification, you are allowed to cast a provisional ballot. To have your vote counted, you must return to the BOE within four days of the election to provide a photo ID.

Nonpartisan voter helpline

If you have any questions or concerns about voting, a nonpartisan helpline has been created.

Call or text 1-866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) to speak with a trained Election Protection volunteer in English.

The hotline also comes in different languages

Spanish: 888-VE-Y-VOTA (888-839-8682)

Asian languages: 888-API-VOTE (888-274-8683)

Arabic: 844-YALLA-US (844-925-5287)

Where to vote

All early voting must take place at your Board of Elections.

Click here to find your polling location for election day on Nov. 5.

Election Schedule

October 8: Absentee Voting by Mail begins (Ends November 4, postmark deadline)

October 8: Early In-Person Voting begins

October 29: Your board of elections must receive absent ballot applications by 8:30 p.m.

November 4: Mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked by this date.

November 5: General Election: Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

November 5: Absentee Ballots may be returned by mail or personally delivered to your county board of elections. If not returned by mail, absentee ballots must be received by your board of elections by 7:30 p.m.

November 9: Last day for boards of elections to receive non-UOCAVA absentee ballots (returned by U.S. mail) that have been postmarked on or before November 4. UOCAVA absentee ballots must be received (by mail) by boards of elections by this date to be counted.

Hours of early voting

October 8-11: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

October 14-18: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

October 21-25: 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

October 26: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

October 27: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

October 28: 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

October 29: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

October 30 - November 1: 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

November 2: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

November 3: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

