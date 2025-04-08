Here's what you need to know about voting in the 2025 May Primary

A state primary election is coming up on May 6, and there are plenty of important dates and reminders that voters should keep in mind.

Important dates and links:



While the voter registration deadline passed this past on April 7, early in-person voting begins Tuesday, April 8. Click here to find your early voting location.

Absentee voting by mail also began Tuesday and will go through May 5. If you need to request an absentee ballot, click here. After you mail your absentee ballot, you can click here to track it.

Military and overseas voting began on March 21 and will run through May 5. For more information on military and overseas voting, click here.

On May 6, polls will open at 6:30 a.m. and stay open until 7:30 p.m. Find your polling location here.

Absentee ballots not returned by mail must be received by your board of elections by 7:30 p.m. on election day.

What you need to vote:

When voting in person, ensure you have a valid photo ID. Here are the accepted forms of identification:



Ohio driver's license

State of Ohio ID card

Interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV

A U.S. passport

A U.S. passport card

U.S. military ID card

Ohio National Guard ID card

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID card

Your identification must not be expired. Additionally, it must have a photo of the voter and the name of the voter that corresponds with the name in the Poll List or in the Poll Book.

An unexpired ID with your former address is accepted even if your current address is listed in the Poll List or Poll Book.