Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicle reports its computer system is now working again

CLEVELAND - UPDATE: As of about 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles reports its computers "seem to be back to normal."

Ohioans looking to renew plates, registrations and licenses at local Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles offices may have difficulty due to a statewide computer problem.

A local woman told News 5 that the computers at the Willowick location have been down since Saturday. A letter to customers from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles dated June 13 apologizes that the BMV has not bee able to issue registrations or plates due to a computer system outage. (Click NEXT PAGE to view the letter)

The Bureau of Motor Vehicles Deputy Registrar License Agency in Cleveland confirmed to News 5 that its computers are down, and said the problem is a statewide issue.

However, spokesperson for the BMV in Columbus said the computers have not been down since Saturday, adding they are running "extremely slow on the Driver License/ID side." The spokesperson told News 5 in an email that the servers "are currently being rebooted and should be all up and running faster in a short while."

"We are encouraging customers to call ahead to ensure their transaction can be processed. We are doing everything we can to fix the issue and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused." - BMV

The letter below was given to customers following the statewide BMV computer system outage.