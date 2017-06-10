CLEVELAND - The NBA Finals have Cleveland occupied as they Defend The Land against the Warriors. This weekend, the Indians are playing six straight games in Cleveland, bringing special events to Progressive Field.

The Tribe faces Chicago White Sox (June 9-11) and the Dodgers (June 13-15) at Progressive Field.

Homestand highlights include: Sugardale Dollar Dog Nights, fireworks, giveaways and Pregame in the District.

FRIDAY, June 9 Indians vs. White Sox at 7:10 p.m. All gates open at 6 p.m. (family deck and right field gate open at 5 p.m.)

Chow down: Fans can purchase $1 hot dogs courtesy of Sugardale.

Postgame fireworks: Set to a house music theme.

Get your groove on: DJ Kyro and City Breaks dancers highlight Friday's Block Party pregame in the Right Field District

Tribe alumni: Mike Hargrove and Ron Hassey will be at Heritage Park from 6:00-6:30 p.m. for a meet and greet with fans.

Pregame fun: $2 domestic beer in the Right Field District from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm.

First pitch: Former Buckeye and Browns player Tyvis Powell will throw out ceremonial first pitch

SATURDAY, June 10 Indians vs. White Sox at 7:15 p.m.

All gates open at 5 p.m.

Fan perks: 12,500 fans will receive a Carlos Santana jersey

Pregame fun: $2 domestic beer in the Right Field District from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Fireworks fun: Postgame fireworks will be set to a 2017 Grammy Award Nominees theme.

Block party performance: Radiate Live and DJ kyro highlight the pregame party in the right field district

SUNDAY, June 11 Indians vs. White Sox at 1:10 p.m.

Gifts: Wiffle ball and bat set will be give to 5,000 fans under 12

Keybank Kids Fun Day: Jungle Terry will entertain children also with a Tribe player participating in a Q&A session on the Family Deck at 11:45 a.m.

Kids under 12 can run the bases after the game.

Indians vs. Dodgers Tuesday, June 13 vs. Dodgers at 7:10 p.m. | Doors open at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 14 vs. Dodgers at 7:10 p.m. | Doors open at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 15 vs Dodgers at 12:10 p.m. | Doors open at 12:10 p.m.

