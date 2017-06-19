Broken Roads, Broken System: See what the City of Cleveland graded your street and grade it yourself

CLEVELAND - In 2016, On Your Side Investigators uncovered the City of Cleveland used an outdated and inconsistent road repair system for years. In addition, the city spent thousands of taxpayer dollars on a flawed study that graded your streets. Ultimately this led to broken, pothole-riddled streets not receiving maintenance priority, and we asked for your help in fact-checking the accuracy of the grades.

After almost a year of pressure from News 5, the city finally released its new study of graded roads in 2017, which will determine what streets get fixed. So far, we’ve already found inconsistencies in the grading system. So we’re asking for your input again as we put the new data to the test. We’ve plotted 10,000-plus Cleveland street segments along with the grades given to those streets on a map. Now, tell us: Is the city accurate? What grade would you give your street?

​

Type your street name