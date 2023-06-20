Seed to table café in Cleveland serves up success for its employees

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A seed-to-table cafe in Cleveland is serving up much more than fresh fruits and veggies.

News 5 anchor Mike Brookbank stopped by Susanna's in the Midtown neighborhood to see how the eatery is empowering people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

HELP Harvest is providing a path toward meaningful employment for Scott Dunn.

"It’s hands-on. Help me get a job out in the community," said Dunn.

The program is giving Dunn, and hundreds of other individuals, a chance to grow their skill set.

"Better social skills to learn how to do math better and living skills," said Dunn.

It's giving participants the opportunity to put down roots as respected, valued members of the community.

"Individuals who don't have supports and services really fall through the cracks," said Tami Honkala, President and CEO of HELP.

Before the ingredients reach Dunn at HELP’s Lakewood kitchen, they're grown and harvested at a 4,000 hydroponic greenhouse in Euclid.

"Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, microgreens, all kinds of herbs," said Honkala.

All of it is used to create healthy meals that are sold at Susanna's Café which is in the new home of the Cleveland Foundation.

At every stage of the process, hundreds of participants get the chance to show their disability is not what defines them.

"Allows them to be successful in a community setting that makes them feel valued, and also gives them a real opportunity to earn money," said Honkala.

That boost of confidence is opening doors and making what seemed like distant dreams a reality.

"Never dreamed of having their own apartment and a job. And we've made all of those things happen," said Honkala.

As Dunn works in the kitchen, he is also trying to sharpen his interviewing skills with the goal of getting a job in the community.

With the team behind him, he's confident he will soon be landing a new gig.

"Everybody is nice, and everybody is helpful. You have good supervisors and it's fun to work here," said Dunn.