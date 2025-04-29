MORNING DIGEST: Damaging storms heading our way, Akron's Superintendent resigns

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Tuesday and here is what you need to know.

Akron Schools superintendent resigns

The Akron Public Schools Board of Education has voted to accept the resignation of embattled Superintendent Dr. Michael Robinson. As part of the settlement, Dr. Robinson will receive $200,000. The board also voted to make Mary Outley the new permanent superintendent, pending contract negotiations.

President Trump's First 100 days in office

Today is a big day for the Trump administration as it marks 100 days since Trump’s inauguration. We take a look back at what happened in the last 100 days while also previewing what may happen in the next 100 days.

Cleveland's 2025 cruise season begins today

The 2025 Cleveland cruising season officially kicks off today. The first passenger cruise ship will dock at the Port of Cleveland around 8 a.m. It marks the much- anticipated return of Victory Cruise Lines after a one-year hiatus. The Port of Cleveland says 55 ships from five different cruise lines will dock here this year, meaning over 10,000 tourists will experience the city.

Cavs sweep the Heat

The Cavs won by 55 points to sweep the Heat and finish off one of the most lopsided series in NBA playoff history. The Cavs won the four games by a combined 122 points. The previous record: a 121-point combined win by Denver over New Orleans in 2009. The Cavs will play either Indiana or Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Pacers lead that series 3-1.

Your forecast

Today's focus is on storm timing. Make sure you're staying alert. We're all getting rain, most of us will get storms and some of us will get damage. Timing and location are crucial in who sees what. Make sure you click below for your full forecast.

Traffic impacts

The ramp from I-480 west to I-77 south is closed until September. The I-480 east to I-77 north is also closed.

