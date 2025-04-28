Morning Digest: I-480 to I-77 ramp closures begin today, cheaper options for summer camp

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Monday, April 28th and here is what you need to know.

I-480 to I-77 ramp closures begin today

The Ohio Department of Transportation is ramping up its construction season by closing two major ramps along I-480. The ramp from I-480 east to I-77 north is closing Monday. The ramp from I-480 west to I-77 south will close on Tuesday. Both ramps will be closed until September.

Free and cheaper options for summer camp

Summer camp can come with serious sticker shock. With some programs costing more than a family vacation, many parents are hoping to find affordable options. We'll show you where to find some free camp opportunities—right here in Northeast Ohio.

Akron Superintendent's fate may be decided tonight

Today is the Akron School Board’s self-imposed deadline on how to move forward with suspended superintendent Dr. Michael Robinson. We told you earlier this month Robinson was put on paid administrative leave following the release of a 24-page bombshell report. According to the report, the majority say Doctor Robinson has bullied, harassed and retaliated against current and former Akron Public School employees creating a hostile work environment. The board is set to meet beginning at 5:30 p.m. tonight.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees for 2025 have been revealed



Bad Company

Chubby Checker

Joe Cocker

Cyndi Lauper

Outkast

Soundgarden

The White Stripes

Musical Influence Award



Warren Zevon

Salt-N-Pepa

Musical Excellence Award



Thom Bell

Nicky Hopkins

Carol Kaye

Ahmet Ertegun Award



Lenny Waronker

Cleveland fan ejected for heckling Red Sox star Jarren Duran, who revealed suicide attempt

Boston Red Sox's Jarren Duran said a fan in the front row Sunday near the Red Sox dugout in Cleveland said “something inappropriate” to him after the All-Star left fielder flied out in the seventh inning of a 13-3 victory over the Guardians. Duran stayed on the top step of the dugout and glared at the fan as the inning played out. During the seventh-inning stretch, before the singing of “God Bless America,” Red Sox teammates and coaches kept Duran away from the area as umpires and Progressive Field security personnel gathered to handle the situation.

