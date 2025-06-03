Morning Digest: I-X Center will no longer host large exhibition events

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Tuesday, June 3rd and here is what you need to know.

Changes coming to the I-X Center

Cleveland City Council just approved amending the lease at the I-X Center that will eliminate its use for large exhibitions, including the home and garden show and the annual car show, in the future. Instead, a Fortune 500 company with 200+ jobs wants to rent the massive building, with an expected $23 million payroll.

Council takes action against Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren

Cleveland Heights City Council approved a motion of no confidence against Mayor Kahlil Seren. The move is largely symbolic, but the calls for Mayor Seren are expected to intensify. Mayor Seren says he has no plans to step down and is petitioning to for a second term in office.

Help is available for Black families dealing with dementia

Cleveland-based non-profit, Benjamin Rose, is actively recruiting for a dementia related clinical trial. The organization is making a concerted effort to attract Black families into the SHARE Program. It stands for Support Health Activities Resources Education. It’s part of a national effort to get African Americans better care to reduce the disparities in dementia.

Greater Cleveland Food Bank launches summer meals program

This program provides free breakfast and lunches every day to kids throughout the summer. Partner sites include schools, camps, parks, community centers and churches. You can call the Greater Cleveland Food Bank at 216-738-7239 to find the nearest location to you.

100TH anniversary of the Goodyear Blimp

You have the chance to see not one Goodyear blimp but all three today. It’s all the celebrate the company’s 100th anniversary of the Goodyear Blimp’s first flight. If you want to see all three blimps in action the place to be is Wingfoot Lake State Park beginning at 10 a.m.

