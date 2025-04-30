Morning Digest: Storm damage reported in Tuscarawas County, Buckeye trail seeks national distinction

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Wednesday, April 30th and here is what you need to know.

Storm damage reported in Tuscarawas County

Several areas across Northeast Ohio are waking up to damage this morning after strong storms moved through. In New Philadelphia, two homes were damaged by falling trees. Strong winds also ripped down the tennis fence at Claymont High School in Uhrichsville.

Two men sentenced for their part in Cleveland street takeovers

Iziah Bond’s 2012 Dodge Charger was observed blocking intersections and performing stunts on Sept. 28, according to prosecutors. He was sentenced Monday to three years in prison. Robert Polk was sentenced to nine months in prison Tuesday for orchestrating street takeovers on Sept. 28 and 29.

Campaign to get Buckeye Trail recognized nationally

The Buckeye Trail is seeking to join an elite group of trails in the country known as a "National Scenic Trial" the Appalachian Trail. This would open up the trail to more help, funding and government staffing. But it most be approved by congress.

Cavs to play the Indiana Pacers in Round 2 of the NBA playoffs

We now know who the Cavs will play in the eastern conference semi-finals.

Last night, the Indiana Pacers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks to win their series so that means the Cavs will face the Pacers. Game one will be played on Sunday at Rocket Arena. Tipoff for game one has not yet been announced.

