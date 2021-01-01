Email: alainah.dean@wews.com

Phone: 330-766-1084

Alainah is a personable and professional Account Executive who prides herself on building long-lasting relationships with her clients. Her aim is to truly understand their needs and develop beneficial solutions that result in continuous growth, exceeding goals, and maximizing profits.

She grew up in North Eastern Ohio and studied Business at the University of Cincinnati.

Since moving to Cleveland, Alainah has fallen in love with the area and appreciates the city’s dynamic development.

Prior to joining the team, Alainah worked as a Realtor with Keller Williams serving the Greater Cleveland Area. Extending her knowledge in-home services, she also worked for Empire Today, specializing in residential flooring needs helping customers with product knowledge and interior design.

She is proud to live in Edgewater, Cleveland where she can be found walking her dog to the lake, enjoying live music, and exploring the variety of restaurants that Cleveland has to offer.

