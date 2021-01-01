Ben Shank joined the News 5 team as Account Executive in 2021. He is a sales and marketing professional who brings over 15 years of experience in several industries, including professional sports, retail, consumer packaged goods, and specialty chemicals. The foundation of his career has been built with an emphasis on strong communication, attention to detail and developing long-lasting and meaningful relationships.

Ben enjoys learning about people and their work. His specialty is growing revenue using creativity and insight-based marketing programs that engage new customers and deepen brand loyalty. He is ambitious to continually deliver a strong ROI for his clients.

Born and raised in Southeast Ohio, Ben studied Sport Management at Robert Morris University and earned a Masters in Athletic Administration from Ohio University. Outside of work, he loves spending time outdoors and likes to stay active through fitness and sports activities. His favorite hobby is playing hockey. Ben and his family live in Bay Village.