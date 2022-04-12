Watch
Canton native lands lead role in Cleveland Ballet's performance of 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'

Alex Farmer
Posted at 4:20 PM, Apr 12, 2022
CLEVELAND — A Canton native has landed a lead role in the Cleveland Ballet's performance of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" coming to Playhouse Square this May.

Zachary Catazaro will be performing the role of Oberon.

"We are so excited to perform this beautiful ballet to close out another incredible season," said artistic director Gladisa Guadalupe. "The story is dynamic and fun and has something for everyone to enjoy."

The Cleveland Ballet's performances will be held at the Mimi Ohio Theatre.

Three shows will be performed from May 6 through May 7.

To buy tickets, click here.

