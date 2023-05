No need to Dream On, Aerosmith announced their farewell tour and will be stopping in Cleveland one last time.

The PEACE OUT tour with The Black Crowes will head to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sept. 21.

“It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way; you’re going to get the best show of our lives," members of Aerosmith said in a statement.

Tickets go on sale May 5 at 10 a.m.