Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsEntertainmentEvents

Actions

Cleveland Burger Week kicks off July 10 with $7 burgers at participating restaurants

All Saints Public House4.jpg
Drew Scofield | News 5
All Saints Public House4.jpg
Posted at 10:13 AM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 10:13:11-04

Dozens of restaurants in Northeast Ohio are showing off their version of the best burger as part of the annual Cleveland Burger Week. For seven days beginning July 10, burger lovers can travel to participating locations to get a $7 burger.

The restaurants participating in Cleveland Burger Week include:

  • All Saints Public House
  • Agave & Rye
  • Around the Corner
  • Ballantine
  • Barley House
  • Bearden's
  • Black Box Fix
  • Brother's Lounge
  • Buckeye Beer Engine
  • Burgers 2 Beer
  • Cafe Avalaun
  • CleaveLand Grocers & Grill
  • Craggy Boglands
  • Crowley's
  • Forest City Shuffleboard
  • Gourmet Guy
  • Gunselman's
  • Gunselman's To Go
  • Harry Buffalo
  • Hatfield's Goode Grub
  • Immigrant Son
  • JACK Casino
  • Muze Gastropub
  • Ninja City
  • Nora's
  • North High Brewing
  • Paninis Westlake
  • Pioneer, Pizza 216
  • Plank Road Tavern
  • Ridgewood Kitchen
  • Rollhouse
  • Rum Runners Flats
  • Sauced Taproom
  • Saucy Brew Works
  • Scalper's Bar and Grill
  • Sibling Revelry
  • Sirna's Cafe
  • Sol
  • Southern Tier
  • Swenson's
  • Tavern of Little Italy
  • Teamz Restaurant & Bar
  • The Blue Palm Restaurant
  • The Brew Kettle
  • The Burnham
  • The Jolly Scholar
  • The Rowley Inn
  • The Wild Goose
  • The Winchester
  • Tony K's Bar & Grille
  • Twisted Taino

Burger Week runs until July 16.
For more information, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.