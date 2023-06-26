Cleveland Burger Week kicks off July 10 with $7 burgers at participating restaurants

Dozens of restaurants in Northeast Ohio are showing off their version of the best burger as part of the annual Cleveland Burger Week. For seven days beginning July 10, burger lovers can travel to participating locations to get a $7 burger.

The restaurants participating in Cleveland Burger Week include:



All Saints Public House

Agave & Rye

Around the Corner

Ballantine

Barley House

Bearden's

Black Box Fix

Brother's Lounge

Buckeye Beer Engine

Burgers 2 Beer

Cafe Avalaun

CleaveLand Grocers & Grill

Craggy Boglands

Crowley's

Forest City Shuffleboard

Gourmet Guy

Gunselman's

Gunselman's To Go

Harry Buffalo

Hatfield's Goode Grub

Immigrant Son

JACK Casino

Muze Gastropub

Ninja City

Nora's

North High Brewing

Paninis Westlake

Pioneer, Pizza 216

Plank Road Tavern

Ridgewood Kitchen

Rollhouse

Rum Runners Flats

Sauced Taproom

Saucy Brew Works

Scalper's Bar and Grill

Sibling Revelry

Sirna's Cafe

Sol

Southern Tier

Swenson's

Tavern of Little Italy

Teamz Restaurant & Bar

The Blue Palm Restaurant

The Brew Kettle

The Burnham

The Jolly Scholar

The Rowley Inn

The Wild Goose

The Winchester

Tony K's Bar & Grille

Twisted Taino



Burger Week runs until July 16.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

