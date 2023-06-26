Cleveland Burger Week kicks off July 10 with $7 burgers at participating restaurants

Dozens of restaurants in Northeast Ohio are showing off their version of the best burger as part of the annual Cleveland Burger Week. For seven days beginning July 10, burger lovers can travel to participating locations to get a $7 burger.
The restaurants participating in Cleveland Burger Week include:
- All Saints Public House
- Agave & Rye
- Around the Corner
- Ballantine
- Barley House
- Bearden's
- Black Box Fix
- Brother's Lounge
- Buckeye Beer Engine
- Burgers 2 Beer
- Cafe Avalaun
- CleaveLand Grocers & Grill
- Craggy Boglands
- Crowley's
- Forest City Shuffleboard
- Gourmet Guy
- Gunselman's
- Gunselman's To Go
- Harry Buffalo
- Hatfield's Goode Grub
- Immigrant Son
- JACK Casino
- Muze Gastropub
- Ninja City
- Nora's
- North High Brewing
- Paninis Westlake
- Pioneer, Pizza 216
- Plank Road Tavern
- Ridgewood Kitchen
- Rollhouse
- Rum Runners Flats
- Sauced Taproom
- Saucy Brew Works
- Scalper's Bar and Grill
- Sibling Revelry
- Sirna's Cafe
- Sol
- Southern Tier
- Swenson's
- Tavern of Little Italy
- Teamz Restaurant & Bar
- The Blue Palm Restaurant
- The Brew Kettle
- The Burnham
- The Jolly Scholar
- The Rowley Inn
- The Wild Goose
- The Winchester
- Tony K's Bar & Grille
- Twisted Taino
Burger Week runs until July 16.
