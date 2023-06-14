Kid Cudi's music festival 'Moon Man Landing' to return to Cleveland

Cleveland native and rapper Kid Cudi is bringing his "Moon Man Landing" music festival back to town.

The festival will move to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse after being hosted in the Flats last year.

Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, $UICIDEBOY$, Coi Leray, BashfortheWorld, plus Cleveland-based artists Siena Bella and Chelsea Pastel are set to perform.

The one-day music festival is on Aug. 19.

Tickets start at $74.99

Presale tickets go on sale June 21, and general sale tickets go on sale June 23.

At last year's festival, Cleveland rap artist Archie Green put a spotlight on mental health.

