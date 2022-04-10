Watch
‘Sonic 2’ steals weekend box office, but ‘Ambulance’ stalls

Film Review - Sonic The Hedgehog 2
Paramount Pictures and Sega of America/AP
This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Jim Carrey in "Sonic the Hedgehog 2." (Paramount Pictures via AP)
Film Review - Sonic The Hedgehog 2
Posted at 2:35 PM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 14:35:13-04

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” sped to the top of the charts in its opening weekend, earning an impressive $71 million according to studio estimates Sunday.

Paramount’s PG-rated sequel easily bested the weekend’s other major newcomer, Michael Bay’s “Ambulance,” which faltered in theaters.

“Sonic 2" brings back the first film’s director, writers and cast, including James Marsden, Jim Carrey and Ben Schwartz, who voices the blue video game character.

It opened in 4,234 locations and surpassed its predecessor’s opening weekend.

A24’s critical darling “Everything Everywhere All At Once” expanded nationwide this weekend and earned $6.1 million from only 1,250 screens.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
