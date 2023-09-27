Get a box of Lucky Charms for 60 cents for the cereal’s anniversary

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Lucky Charms is celebrating 60 years of magically delicious cereal with a sweet deal.

Now for a limited time, you can get a 10.5-ounce box of Lucky Charms for just 60 cents when you purchase it from your local grocery store (like Walmart or Target) or order it on Amazon. Simply grab the box next time you shop, then upload the receipt to Lucky Charms’ website and General Mills will reimburse you for the difference, up to $5.09.

The cereal must be purchased by Oct. 31, but you have until Nov. 30 to submit the receipt. There is a limit of one rebate per household and it may take up to eight weeks for you to receive it either via PayPal or Venmo. The offer is void in Rhode Island, Connecticut, North Dakota and Miami-Dade County in Florida.

General Mills

MORE: 7 Discontinued Cereals That Deserve A Comeback

Lucky Charms first hit the cereal aisle in 1964 with bells, fish, arrowheads, clovers and X-shaped oat cereal, plus four marshmallow shapes, but the original prototype was actually made with Cheerios and chopped-up pieces of Circus Peanuts.

It has since gone through a few changes. In 1967, a sugar frosting was added to the oat cereal, and eventually the cereal featured eight marshmallow shapes, including pink hearts, green four-leaf clovers, yellow moons and orange stars. More than 40 “marbits,” as they’re called, have been introduced.

Adobe

MORE: 9 best dry food storage containers

If you prefer your Lucky Charms as a snack, you can now buy just the marshmallows. Or, find the flavor in everything from pancake mix to Swiss Miss hot cocoa.

You’ll also find plenty of recipes if you want to do more than just eat Lucky Charms with milk or straight out of the box. For example, try these Lucky Charms Marshmallow Treats. The marshmallow treats call for just three ingredients, combining the cereal with miniature marshmallows and butter.

If you’re really adventurous in the kitchen, you can even try this Betty Crocker Lucky Charms Cake which takes a bit more work but only has seven ingredients and 15 minutes of prep time.

Betty Crocker

Are you a fan of Lucky Charms?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.