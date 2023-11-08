Live Ohio Election Results

2023 November 7 General Election Results

The 2023 General Election will be held on November 7, 2023 in Ohio. In addition to local and county elections, Ohio voters will get to decide on Issue 1, Ohio's abortion amendment, and Issue 2, Ohio's recreational marijuana legalization ballot question.

For county-specific election results, click here for results on the Secretary of State's website or click the links below to visit each Northeast Ohio county's board of elections:

Cuyahoga | Lake | Lorain | Medina | Stark | Summit | Portage | Ashland | Ashtabula | Carroll | Erie | Geauga | Holmes | Huron | Richland | Tuscarawas | Wayne

Note that all results are unofficial until certified by each county's board of elections. The number and percent of precincts reporting may not be up-to-date on the live results below as they are coming in on election night.