Email: Jake.Chandler@wews.com

Phone: (216) 972-1976

Jake Chandler thrives on helping businesses achieve their growth goals through impactful and strategic advertising. With over a decade of experience in radio advertising in Chicago, Jake seamlessly transitioned to television advertising in Fort Myers, Florida, in 2022. His move to Cleveland marks a new chapter, where he’s excited to establish roots and continue his mission of empowering businesses.

Jake’s commitment to delivering results and forging strong partnerships makes him the go-to expert for businesses ready to make their mark. Whether you’re aiming to boost brand awareness, or streamline your advertising strategy with data-driven insights, Jake will guide you every step of the way.

Outside of work, Jake loves spending time with his fiancée, Missy, and their dog, Boo. You’ll often find them exploring local restaurants, fishing, or hiking the trails, making the most of every adventure.